Stroudsburg school board freezes spending, continues union talks
The school board enacted a spending freeze on the district's budget for the remainder of the fiscal year in response to its approximate $1.9 million deficit. The board had similarly set a freeze on its budget from the beginning of the school year in September until the New Year, superintendent Cosmas Curry said.
