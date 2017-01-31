State System will hire a consultant t...

State System will hire a consultant to help it make tough decisions on thorny issues

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Post-gazette.com

If Pennsylvania with its stagnant population still needs 14 state-owned universities - or if fewer institutions would suffice - then where should they be located and what should their priorities be? Do the net assets or reserves they possess provide enough of a financial safety net, in particular for campuses that are clearly struggling, or might some of those schools be sitting on more wealth than they need? And is the debt they incurred to build and support what used to be a system of 120,000 students still manageable, now that there are almost 15,000 fewer students to pay the bills? Those are just a few of the thorny issues that could await the State System of Higher Education in conducting what leaders have billed as a top-to-bottom organizational review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... 15 hr Mark 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Sun A Hillary Deport... 115
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Sat A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Feb 3 more latinos more... 2
Saw Creek Estate Illegal Development Stealing M... Feb 1 Truth Teller 1
News Pa. college student charged with Craigslist thefts (Nov '09) Jan 30 Greg 5
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,826 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC