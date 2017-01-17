Prostitution Sting in Poconos Highlig...

Prostitution Sting in Poconos Highlights Human Trafficking Problem

Detectives say two of those arrested were actually victims themselves, women who were victims of human traffickers, forced into having sex for cash. "When we encountered them Friday night, you could tell just in their eyes that they were thankful that they were arrested because they knew that it was finally over and that they could get the help that they needed," said Detective Kim Lippincott of Monroe County.

