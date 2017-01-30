Police: Man set up SnapChat pot deals on Pennsylvania campus
A student at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania has been charged with using the SnapChat online app to sell drugs out of his dorm room. University police began investigating because of increased marijuana use on campus this year before arresting 18-year-old Jahmir Mapp on Jan. 25. Authorities say sold marijuana to about a dozen students daily using SnapChat.
