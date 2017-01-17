Pocono pipers play for the president
A new president takes office Friday, and a bagpipe band from Northeast Pennsylvania will help celebrate the occasion. Celtic United Pipes & Drums will perform for a national audience Thursday, when they hit the stage at the Lincoln Memorial in the District of Columbia.
