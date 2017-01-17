Pocono Movieplex robbed by masked man

Read more: Pocono Record

The Pocono Movieplex near East Stroudsburg was robbed Wednesday night by a masked man who took cash and ran, police said. The robber entered the movie theater at 400 Foxmoor Drive, Middle Smithfield Township, at 10:30 p.m., state police at Swiftwater said.

