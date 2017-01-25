Pennsylvania illustrator Frank Frazet...

Pennsylvania illustrator Frank Frazetta's estate feud will air on reality show Friday

Friday Jan 20

The third season of "Strange Inheritances" will feature the saga surrounding the estate of artist and illustrator Frank Frazetta, whose "Conan the Barbarian" bookcovers made him famous and whose works have sold for more than $1 million. "My father was an incredibly successful artist and a great dad, but not such a great estate planner," Bill Frazetta told Fox Business .

