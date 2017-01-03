Pair charged with pot possession
Speeding led to the arrest of an Andover woman and an East Stroudsburg, Pa., man on charges including marijuana possession, police said. Brianna W. Graham, 22, of Andover and Alanzo S. Alcantara, 22, of East Stroudsburg were each charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jimmy T
|89
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Jan 2
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec 22
|dats sooo hot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC