Pa. state colleges will look at merge...

Pa. state colleges will look at merger, closure of campuses

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Susan Snyder has covered education for the Inquirer since 1998. She currently covers higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Charges in Swan Hunt in the Poconos Wed hunters are lame 1
News N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29 Jan 24 learned 1
News West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge Jan 24 learned 1
How to solve the prison problem. Jan 22 Ronald 1
News Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ... Jan 18 Ringling fan 1
News Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08) Jan 7 Jimmy T 89
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC