Pa. EMT accused of fondling patients in back of ambulance
EMTs, those revered first-responders to accidents and medical emergencies, are often known for their life-saving touch. However, Matthew Menist, 31 of Stroudsburg, who worked as an EMT in Monroe County, is accused of touching some patients in a far different - and allegedly criminal - way.
