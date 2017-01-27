Nurses Laid Off from Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono
Officials with the nurses' union tell Newswatch 16, 55 registered nurses were laid off Friday morning at the hospital in East Stroudsburg effective immediately. Officials with Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono say the changes are meant to make the facility in Monroe County more efficient.
