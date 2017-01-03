Monroe County Housing Authority donates $2,500 to SARP K9 unit Updated at
The Monroe County Housing Authority donated $2,500 to the Stroud Area Regional Police's effort to reconstitute its K9 unit, using unencumbered money the authority earns from management fees. The housing authority presented the donation to SARP Thursday at the authority's offices at the Westgate Apartment complex on West Main Street in Stroudsburg.
