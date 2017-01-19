Monroe $1,000 Gigabit Project ahead of...

Monroe $1,000 Gigabit Project ahead o...

More companies are showing interest in the Monroe $1,000 Gigabit Project introduced last month by the Monroe 2030 Action Team and Pocono Mountains Economic Development Corporation. The state-of-the-art incubator and company accelerator is located at the East Stroudsburg University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

