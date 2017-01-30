Men Dressed Up as Animals Sexually Ab...

Men Dressed Up as Animals Sexually Abused Boy During 'Furry Parties': Officials

Police arrested five men in connection to the repeated sexual abuse of a young boy during "furry parties" in Bucks County. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges during a press conference Sunday.

