Men Dressed as 'Furries' Rape Boy in Bucks County: Officials
Police arrested a group of men accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy while dressed up as "furries" in Bucks County. Kenneth Fenske, 57, of Quakertown, Bucks County, David Parker, 38, of Stroudsburg, Monroe County, Jeffrey Harvey, 40, of West Wyoming, Luzerne County, Craig Knox and Stephen Taylor were all arrested in connection with the case.
