Man Hit by Pickup Truck in Stroudsburg
The driver tells Newswatch 16 he was turning left from Seventh Street onto Main Street and said the next thing he saw was a hat go flying. Part of Main Street in Stroudsburg near 7th St. is blocked off after a pedestrian was hit.
