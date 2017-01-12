Lehighton, Pleasant Valley cheerleaders...
Cheerleaders from Lehighton and Pleasant Valley area high schools competed in the 2016-2017 PIAA District XI Competitive Spirit Championships on Saturday at Easton Area Middle School in Easton. Nineteen schools competed in four divisions based on the size of the squad and one co-ed division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan 7
|Jimmy T
|89
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Jan 2
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec 22
|dats sooo hot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC