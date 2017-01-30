Legislature must take responsibility for school crisis

State lawmakers scrambled recently to keep money flowing to state prisons after the Wolf administration announced a plan to close two of the 26 institutions, which house nearly 50,000 inmates at a cost of more than $40,000 each per year. Ultimately, the administration closed only one prison, the state Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh, which will save $81 million a year It will be interesting to see if lawmakers rush to aid struggling state universities, which the Legislature already has shortchanged.

