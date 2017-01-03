Hospital Officials Unveil Merger Details
A new look and a new name -- employees and those in charge of patient health care in Monroe County gathered in East Stroudsburg to talk about the merger of Pocono Health Systems with the Lehigh Valley Health Network. "Our organizations are coming together to ensure that the people in this community are getting the highest quality of care that they expect and deserve right here in the Poconos," said Brian Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06)
|22 min
|People change
|45
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Jan 2
|Swoyersville Guy
|4
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec 22
|dats sooo hot
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC