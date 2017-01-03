Hospital Officials Unveil Merger Details

A new look and a new name -- employees and those in charge of patient health care in Monroe County gathered in East Stroudsburg to talk about the merger of Pocono Health Systems with the Lehigh Valley Health Network. "Our organizations are coming together to ensure that the people in this community are getting the highest quality of care that they expect and deserve right here in the Poconos," said Brian Nester, Lehigh Valley Health Network President and CEO.

