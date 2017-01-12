First of 37 defendants in Baruch Coll...

First of 37 defendants in Baruch College fatal hazing case pleads guilty

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Reuters

The first of 37 defendants in a 2013 fraternity hazing death of a Baruch College student in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains to go on trial pleaded guilty Tuesday in Monroe County Court of Common Pleas in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Ka-Wing Yuen, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to hinder apprehension by evidence tampering, a third degree felony, and conspiracy to commit hazing, a misdemeanor.

