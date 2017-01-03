Feds asked to probe abuse claims at a...

Feds asked to probe abuse claims at a Pennsylvania university

52 min ago Read more: University Business

Four men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them are now asking for a federal civil rights investigation into their claim that state and local authorities botched a criminal probe of the case. Through their attorney, the former East Stroudsburg University students asked the Justice Department this week to look into the conduct of the Pennsylvania attorney general's office; its client, the state-run university system; and the Monroe County district attorney's office.

