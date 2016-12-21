Fatal crash on N. Courtland Street New Year's Eve
The Stroud Area Regional Police Department was dispatched to a single motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening, Dec. 31, 2016, in the area of North Courtland and Birch Streets in the borough of East Stroudsburg. A single motor vehicle struck a utility pole and passenger Shabasia Savinon, 25, was found to be deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
