Eco-friendly Dorms at East Stroudsburg University
That was the idea kept in mind at East Stroudsburg University in Monroe County during the building of two of its newer dorms suites. "The lights go on and off automatically so I when people aren't in the hallways, it's saving energy," said Grace Martini, ESU Freshman.
