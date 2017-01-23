Drug bust at ESU dorm
An East Stroudsbrug University Student has been charged after investigators say he used SnapChat to facilitate the sale of marijuana on campus. On January 25 investigators from the Monroe County Drug Task Force with assistance from East Stroudsburg University Police and the Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant on an ESU dorm room.
