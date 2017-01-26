Documentary follows American Indian youths to Delaware Water Gap camp
The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is sponsoring a public screening of the independent documentary film "The Water Gap: Return to the Homeland" at the Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center in East Stroudsburg, Pa., at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. "Return to the Homeland" documents the experiences of 15 American Indian youth who had the opportunity to return to and connect with their ancestral homelands within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as part of a two-week Native American Youth Camp program held in the park last summer.
