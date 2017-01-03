Doctor can't sue insurer over $200K '...

Doctor can't sue insurer over $200K 'mistake,' Pa court says

A Pennsylvania doctor can't sue his insurance company over what he contends is a $200,000 mistake, a state appeals court panel has ruled. In an opinion Senior Judge William H. Platt issued this week, the Superior Court rejected arguments by East Stroudsburg physician Charles Cohan that his auto insurer had a legal obligation to advise him to increase his liability coverage.

