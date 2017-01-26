Cardinal Mooney responds to parental ...

Cardinal Mooney responds to parental concern over history lesson.

Crystal Swiggett's 10th-grade son came home from Cardinal Mooney High School this week carrying something in his pocket that outraged his mother. Swiggett says her son was told to pick cotton in an African American History class, and none of the white students had to participate.

