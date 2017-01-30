Breakroom camera caused stir at Pleasant Valley
Recent statements and a document obtained by the Pocono Record have shed more light on the handling of an incident in which a audio and video camera was placed inside the Pleasant Valley Elementary School faculty lounge. School district officials said the April incident was an open and shut case - and will remain shut to the public, calling the it a well intentioned lack of judgment. The camera was found on top of a vending machine in the School's teachers' lounge on Apr. 6, according to John Gesiskie, a Health and Physical Education teacher at PVE, referring to statements made by a school official behind the recordings.
