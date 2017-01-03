Brandilynn Schmolland Patrick Nilon
The bride-to-be is the daughter of the late Charles Schmoll Jr. and Maryann Schmoll of Sugar Notch. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Fredrick Bleich of Hanover Township and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Schmoll Sr. of Hanover Township.
