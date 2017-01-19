19 arrested in Stroudsburg prostitution sting
The Monroe County District Attorney's Office conducted a large scale prostitution sting at the Quality Inn hotel on West Main Street in Stroudsburg, resulting in 19 arrests for crimes relating to human sex trafficking, prostitution and the sale of heroin. The sting was set up using an "undercover room" equipped with and undercover police officer acting as a John as well as audio and video surveillance that could be seen and heard from an adjoining room where more police officers were located.
