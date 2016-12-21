Toys for joy: Family wasn't wealthy, ...

Toys for joy: Family wasn't wealthy, but had happy Christmases Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Pocono Record

Today's mailbag brought a note Harley and Mary Ann Fish attached to their Toys for Joy donation. They wrote, “When growing up, our parents weren't rich, but we always had a nice Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo... Thu dats sooo hot 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
News Scene: African American Council's first awards ... Dec 17 silly rabbit 3
Rebuild luzerne county. Dec 16 Swoyersville Guy 2
Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi... Dec 5 Arnald 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,660

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC