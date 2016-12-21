Toys for joy: A dollar a day brings a years' worth of joy Updated at
James Shiono of East Stroudsburg dropped off a $365 donation for the Toys for Joy campaign. That's a dollar a day for every day of the year, and reminds us, if we can put aside our pocket change each day, we can make a difference in the life of a needy child during the holiday season.
