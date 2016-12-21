Tobyhanna man accused of bilking nine businesses Updated at
Monroe County detectives charged a Tobyhanna man Tuesday on 12 theft-related offenses against high profile Poconos businesses and businessmen to the tune of almost a quarter of a million dollars. The charges against Leonid Krylov, 38, include operating a number of business in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania while deceptively obtaining goods, services and cash valued in excess of $230,000, according to the Monroe County Chief county Detective Eric Kerchner.
