Suspected Toys For Tots Thief Nabbed in Monroe County
Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for a string of thefts including a Toys For Tots donation canister. Police say Michael Moya, 23, of East Stroudsburg is responsible for several thefts in the Stroudsburg area over the past few weeks.
