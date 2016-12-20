Retail Rush: Shoppers out for Last Minute Gift Grabs
With just days left, the retail rush is on and shoppers at Stroud Mall were busy scooping up last-minute items Tuesday. "That's kind of just a part of the fun of it, waiting until the last minute, you know, trying to find you know those last minute gifts and bargains.
