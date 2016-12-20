Retail Rush: Shoppers out for Last Mi...

Retail Rush: Shoppers out for Last Minute Gift Grabs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

With just days left, the retail rush is on and shoppers at Stroud Mall were busy scooping up last-minute items Tuesday. "That's kind of just a part of the fun of it, waiting until the last minute, you know, trying to find you know those last minute gifts and bargains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo... Thu dats sooo hot 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
News Scene: African American Council's first awards ... Dec 17 silly rabbit 3
Rebuild luzerne county. Dec 16 Swoyersville Guy 2
Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi... Dec 5 Arnald 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,603

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC