Praise from Pennsylvania delights boa...

Praise from Pennsylvania delights board member

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Pike County Courier

Pam Lutfy, who currently serves as president of the school board, received a special mention for her long of service of 20 years as a school board member. Her name was published on the Association publication's Honor Roll, along with others in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebuild luzerne county. Sat Jim 3
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Sat Kenneth Lerch 1
News Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo... Dec 22 dats sooo hot 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
News Scene: African American Council's first awards ... Dec 17 silly rabbit 3
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC