Is there a doctor in the house? Updated at

The doctors Bair - Jeffrey, Daniel, Justin and Craig - are Stroudsburg-based medical professionals as well as a close-knit family. Each attended Syracuse University and while dad, Jeffrey Bair, went to New York University Medical School and performed his residency in cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York; his sons' residencies took place at the University of Pittsburgh Dental School.

