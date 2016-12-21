ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey Give Back to Community
As part of their regular community giving initiatives, the teams at ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey partnered with Pocono Health Medical this November to donate blankets, wash cloths, towels and pillowcases to the Homeless Shelter at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church in East Stroudsburg, PA. As a provider of medical scrubs and uniforms in Johnstown, PA , ImageFIRST puts community giving at the heart of its purpose and participates in quarterly giving activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Dec 24
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec 22
|dats sooo hot
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC