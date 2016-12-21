Homeless need winter night shelter in Monroe County
Shelters for Monroe County's homeless can be found at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army and, during winter months, at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church. At a time of year when temperatures drop into the teens or below at night, these shelters help, but their limited bed availability and hours of operation aren't enough.
