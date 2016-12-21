Festive celebration and tree lighting at Pocono Family YMCA
Pocono Family YMCA will host a celebration and tree lighting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Pocono Family YMCA, 809 Main St., Stroudsburg. Get in the holiday spirit with children from the YMCA Daycare program in singing carols, and enjoy the music of Nancy Reed, Diane Taitt and Joanie Samra.
