Dingmans Ferry student to attend Presidential
The Osgood Center specializes in customized academic seminars for colleges and universities in the U.S. and abroad, and conducts this seminar every four years. Its president, Dr. Shelton Williams describes, the experience as “a unique opportunity for American citizens to experience the peaceful transition of power from a critical point of view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec 26
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Dec 24
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec 22
|dats sooo hot
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC