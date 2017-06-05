Strasburg High School Class of 2017

Strasburg High School Class of 2017

Strasburg High School senior Nathan McDonald, 18, of Strasburg, plays the violin during a graduation medley at commencement ceremonies Friday night on the school's football field. There were 152 seniors receiving diplomas during the event.

