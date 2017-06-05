Strasburg approaches vote on asphalt ...

Strasburg approaches vote on asphalt plant

The Town Council is set to vote next week on whether it will grant a permit allowing an asphalt plant in the town's business development park. At a work session Monday, council members expressed some concerns about the plant but left little indication about how they will vote.

