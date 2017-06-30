Stickley Charged In January Overdose

On Wednesday, a grand jury in Shenandoah County Circuit Court handed down 10 drug- and theft-related charges against a Woodstock man who overdosed on heroin in January. Sheriff's deputies found Ronald Lee Stickley, Jr., 40, in his home at 130 Pheasant Lane while responding to a 911 call on Jan. 14. He is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and possession of heroin with intent to sell, conspiracy to distribute heroin, selling stolen property and possession of stolen property with intent to sell, all of which are felonies.

