Report: New county radio system to co...

Report: New county radio system to cost up to $10 million

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Shenandoah County would need to spend up to $10 million for a new emergency radio system, a recent report shows. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard the needs assessment report on the county's radio system as the equipment nears the end of its useful life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Strasburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Shrader-Sowers May 28 Jessica Sowers 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr '17 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr '17 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr '17 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
See all Strasburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Strasburg Forum Now

Strasburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Strasburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Strasburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC