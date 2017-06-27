Report: New county radio system to cost up to $10 million
Shenandoah County would need to spend up to $10 million for a new emergency radio system, a recent report shows. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard the needs assessment report on the county's radio system as the equipment nears the end of its useful life.
