Mural unveiled in Strasburg

15 hrs ago

David and Desiree Guinn, of Philadelphia, work on completing a mural along Fort and King Streets, the former home of the Hi Neighbor Restaurant. Rich Cooley/Daily STRASBURG-Strasburg residents, including Mayor Rich Orndorff and Town Manager Wyatt Pearson, gathered near the corner of King and Fort Streets Wednesday for the unveiling of the second mural this year in Strasburg.

