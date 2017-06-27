Mural unveiled in Strasburg
David and Desiree Guinn, of Philadelphia, work on completing a mural along Fort and King Streets, the former home of the Hi Neighbor Restaurant. Rich Cooley/Daily STRASBURG-Strasburg residents, including Mayor Rich Orndorff and Town Manager Wyatt Pearson, gathered near the corner of King and Fort Streets Wednesday for the unveiling of the second mural this year in Strasburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Shrader-Sowers
|May '17
|Jessica Sowers
|2
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr '17
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC