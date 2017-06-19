Long-awaited dog park opening day draws near
The Strasburg dog park is coming close to being a reality. After more than four years of fundraising and discussions with the Town of Strasburg, the Strasburg Dog Owners Group is having a ribbon cutting for the park at 10 a.m. July 8. Since 2012, Lucas said, the Strasburg Dog Owners Group has worked to create a park in Strasburg.
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Shrader-Sowers
|May 28
|Jessica Sowers
|2
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr '17
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
