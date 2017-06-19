Long-awaited dog park opening day dra...

Long-awaited dog park opening day draws near

4 hrs ago Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

The Strasburg dog park is coming close to being a reality. After more than four years of fundraising and discussions with the Town of Strasburg, the Strasburg Dog Owners Group is having a ribbon cutting for the park at 10 a.m. July 8. Since 2012, Lucas said, the Strasburg Dog Owners Group has worked to create a park in Strasburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

