Long-awaited dog park opening day draws near

The Strasburg dog park is coming close to being a reality. After more than four years of fundraising and discussions with the Town of Strasburg, the Strasburg Dog Owners Group is having a ribbon cutting for the park at 10 a.m. July 8. Since 2012, Lucas said, the Strasburg Dog Owners Group has worked to create a park in Strasburg.

