U.S. 11 in Strasburg to close for Mayfest
For the first time in the 35-year history of Strasburg's Mayfest, U.S. Route 11 will be closed for vehicle traffic. U.S. 11, from Capon Street to where King Street becomes Massanutten Street, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday so that pedestrians attending the festival have safe places to walk.
