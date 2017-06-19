Strasburg Sex Offender Gets 30 Years
A Strasburg man will spend the next three decades in prison for sexually assaulting the 9-year-old stepson of his former girlfriend in 2012. Judge Dennis Hupp sentenced Richard Owen Keller, 41, in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Strasburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Shrader-Sowers
|May 28
|Jessica Sowers
|2
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr '17
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Strasburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC