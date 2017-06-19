Strasburg Sex Offender Gets 30 Years

Strasburg Sex Offender Gets 30 Years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Strasburg man will spend the next three decades in prison for sexually assaulting the 9-year-old stepson of his former girlfriend in 2012. Judge Dennis Hupp sentenced Richard Owen Keller, 41, in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Strasburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Shrader-Sowers May 28 Jessica Sowers 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr '17 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr '17 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr '17 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
See all Strasburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Strasburg Forum Now

Strasburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Strasburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Strasburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,941 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC