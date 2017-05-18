Strasburg man charged with receiving drugs through mail

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office arrested a Strasburg man Thursday on charges of drug possession with intent to distribute. Matthew Thomas Sullivan, 21, of Strasburg, was arrested by law enforcement officials as a result of an investigation begun by Homeland Security agents after a package containing about 166 grams of Ecstasy destined for a residence on East Queen Street in Strasburg was seized, a criminal complaint states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.